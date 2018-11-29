Man facing child sexual exploitation charges in court

Accused seeking to resolve charges wihout a trial

A Correctional Service Canada employee is aiming to resolve child sexual exploitation charges without going to trial.

The Red Deer County man, who can’t be named to protect the identities of four alleged victims, appeared in Red Deer provincial court Thursday.

He is facing 10 charges, including three counts each of sexual assault, sexual contact with a child and sexual exploitation and one count of sexual counselling.

Defence lawyer Robin Snider told Judge Jim Hunter that she and the Crown prosecutor were close to a resolution, but needed to iron out some details.

It is expected the Crown prosecutor and defence will make a joint sentencing submission to the judge when the case returns to court Jan. 24.

A number of victim impact statements will be presented at that time.

The accused is not in custody.


