Man found unresponsive in idling vehicle in Ponoka area arrested

Rural property owner called 911 after spotting suspicious vehicle on Sunday

Ponoka RCMP responding to a report of an unresponsive man in a vehicle on a rural property ended up laying weapon, stolen property and drug charges.

Police were sent to a rural property about 5:25 p.m. on Sunday after a 911 call that a suspicious vehicle containing an unresponsive man was on the property.

When police arrived the suspect was found in an idling vehicle.

“A search of the male and the vehicle, subsequent to arrest, revealed a small quantity of drugs, including what is believed to be fentanyl and two containers of pepper spray,” says RCMP. “The pepper spray was found to be within easy access of the suspect driver of the vehicle.”

The vehicle, a Mercedes Benz SUV, had been reported stolen out of Edmonton. The licence plate had also been stolen.

“We are glad the homeowner called us for assistance and even more pleased with being able to solve this investigation and recover a stolen vehicle” says Ponoka RCMP Sgt. Chris Smiley. “This is an example of offenders crossing jurisdictions and our ongoing commitment to sharing intelligence and disrupting criminal behaviour”.

Police said the vehicle had been involved in an incident in Cochrane on Saturday. That led to a charge of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

A 43-year-old man is facing three counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts each of unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, one count of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, as well as drug charges.

The suspect remains in custody and is next due in Wetaskiwin provincial court on Thursday.


