Man hurt in machete attack, robbery in Red Deer alley

A man was attacked with a machete and robbed in a morning assault in a Riverside Meadows alley.

The assault occurred just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, when the suspect demanded cash from the victim. Police do not believe it was a random attack.

According to Red Deer RCMP, the vicitm suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a machete and robbed of his wallet and cell phone. Police and Emergency Services attended immediately and the victim was taken to hospital.

Police are looking for the suspect vehicle, a newer model Ford SUV, black in colour. It was last seen driving east on 60th Street.

Police descibe the suspect as a Caucasian male about 1.82 metres (six feet) tall.

Police are also looking for a second vehicle they said was associated to the robbery. Though police do not have description of the second vehicle, they said it was occupied by a Caucasian male and a Caucasian female with blonde hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter