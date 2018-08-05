Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when he was robbed and stabbed.

The man was brought to the Lacombe Hospital with minor injuries from a stab wound.

Blackfalds RCMP say the man was picked up by an unknown vehicle around Hwy 11A and Hwy 2 between 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a male driver and a female passenger. Shortly after, the victim was robbed of his belongings and stabbed.

The victim then got out of the vehicle and the vehicle drove off.

The 26-year-old was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for information on any vehicles picking up hitchhikers in the area at the time. Those with information can call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipssubmit.com or by SMS.



