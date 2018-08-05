Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when he was robbed and stabbed.

The man was brought to the Lacombe Hospital with minor injuries from a stab wound.

Blackfalds RCMP say the man was picked up by an unknown vehicle around Hwy 11A and Hwy 2 between 9:30 to 11 a.m. with a male driver and a female passenger. Shortly after, the victim was robbed of his belongings and stabbed.

The victim then got out of the vehicle and the vehicle drove off.

The 26-year-old was treated at the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police are looking for information on any vehicles picking up hitchhikers in the area at the time. Those with information can call the Blackfalds RCMP at (403) 885-3300, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipssubmit.com or by SMS.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Just Posted

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

Crews rescue boaters in Central Alberta after canoe capsizes

Group of eight was stranded in North Saskatchewan River Saturday

More details emerge about deadly Manitoba tornado’s destructive path

ALONSA, Man. — More details are emerging about a tornado that carved… Continue reading

On Nova Scotia’s historic Shubenacadie River, a slow-motion showdown

FORT ELLIS, N.S. — On the muddy banks of Nova Scotia’s Shubenacadie… Continue reading

Central Alberta gets Hlinka Gretzky Cup preview

Penhold, Sylvan Lake and Lacombe host exhibition games Saturday

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Albertan activist says he’ll come to B.C. and evict pipeline protesters himself

Camp Cloud members have been stationed outside the Kinder Morgan terminal in Burnaby for months

Texas Republicans squelch ‘red flag’ gun law prospects

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas schools have been adding metal detectors and armed… Continue reading

H.F. Lenfest, former media mogul, philanthropist, dies

PHILADELPHIA — H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest, who made a $1 billion fortune in… Continue reading

As Ellison departs Congress, Omar chases another first

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — In a coffee shop at the edge of… Continue reading

Strong quake hits Indonesia’s Lombok island; at least 3 dead

MATARAM, Indonesia — A strong earthquake struck the Indonesian tourist island of… Continue reading

Out-of-province aid coming for B.C. as wildfire risk increases due to the heat

VANCOUVER — A hot, dry forecast for the long weekend has prompted… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre and markets

Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at two family-focused events… Continue reading

P.E.I. Rottweiler owner frustrated with dog park rule prohibiting breed

SUMMERSIDE, P.E.I. — A Prince Edward Island dog park is facing criticism… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month