Man in huge weapons bust gets prison

RCMP showed off the weapons seized the previous month at a news conference in December 2017. Red Deer Advocate File Photo

A man facing dozens of charges after nearly 30 firearms and four crossbows were seized by police was sentenced to more than seven months in prison.

Andrew Scott Charpentier, 25 at the time of his arrest, was facing 90 charges after police found a huge amount of stolen equipment in a storage locker in north Red Deer last November.

Charpentier pleaded guilty on Monday to 14 charges of possession of a weapon obtained by crime, 13 counts of careless use or storage of a firearm and three counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.

A Red Deer provincial court judge sentenced him to 230 days in prison. He was given credit for 177 of pre-trial custody, leaving him with 53 days to serve. The Crown prosecutor withdrew 60 charges.

Last Nov. 6, police seized 25 rifles, three shotguns, four crossbows, two pellet guns, tools, bicycles, dirt bikes, chainsaws, a generator and electronics equipment found in the storage locker.

On Nov. 25, RCMP investigators went to a Highland Green home on 58th Avenue and a search turned up numerous stolen items. A shotgun was found under a couch in the living room. Police also recovered a magazine from another weapon, a replica firearm, large amounts of ammunition, a laptop, Xbox game console, identity documents methamphetamine.

Most of the items had been reported after a series of recent break and enters. The guns were found hidden in sleeping, hockey and ski bags.

RCMP said it was one of the largest gun busts of its kind in Red Deer.

Kelsey Pearl Torpe is also facing dozens of weapons and stolen property charges in connection with the incident. She is scheduled to go to trial in Red Deer in June.



