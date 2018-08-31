Man in life-threatening condition after police-involved shooting in Calgary

CALGARY — Police in Calgary say a man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after an officer-involved shooting early this morning.

A news release issued by police says the incident happened in a residential neighbourhood in Calgary’s northeast.

The release says police engaged a suspect, and that during the interaction, a service firearm was discharged.

The officers involved in the call were not injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.

Police say more details will be released later this morning.