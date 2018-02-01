Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Julie Bertrand comforts her son Steven Bertrand at a hospital in this undated family handout photo.

Man in stable condition after being shot in head at Maniwaki courthouse

MONTREAL — An altercation at a Quebec courthouse that left an 18-year-old man in hospital with a gunshot wound to the head is raising questions about security at the province’s courthouses.

The young man was listed in stable condition Thursday, a day after he was shot after fighting with a special constable at a small courthouse in Maniwaki, Que., about 130 km north of Ottawa.

Franck Perales, the head of the union representing courthouse constables, said his organization has been calling for more security in courtrooms across the province.

“For two or three years the union has been ringing the alarm,” he said in an interview. ”We’ve had meetings with the government and concerned parties to inform them on the lack of manpower, especially in smaller courtrooms or those (outside big cities).”

Quebec’s police watchdog released a statement Wednesday saying the 18-year-old — who has been identified as Steven Bertrand — managed to seize the constable’s baton and allegedly used it to strike the officer over the head at the courthouse.

The constable then took out a gun and fired it, hitting Bertrand at least once in the head, the statement said.

Perales believes the incident could have been avoided by having more than one special constable on duty.

“Since there was no backup, no reinforcement, no support, he had to manage alone, and nobody helped him,” Perales said.

A bystander uploaded a video to YouTube purporting to show the incident. The video shows someone in uniform grappling with a man in a room lined with chairs, who is eventually joined by several other uniformed agents.

Moments later, the video shows an officer seemingly pointing a gun and shooting once towards a target that is off-camera, followed by people screaming and crying.

Perales said the video showed the constable had called for help and had not received adequate support from the people nearby, whom he believes to be private security guards and youth support workers.

