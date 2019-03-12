Man killed by heavy machinery third workplace death in Alberta this month

Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a third workplace fatality in the province in about a week. Photo via Facebook

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a third workplace fatality in the province in about a week.

The latest death occurred around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, about 60 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

RCMP say a 31-year-old man was struck by heavy machinery.

No other details have been released.

A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while working near Grande Prairie on Mar. 4.

Another worker died the same day in a fall at an apartment complex under construction in Leduc.

Previous story
Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash
Next story
RCMP search for dognapper after theft of pooch from fenced yard in B.C.

Just Posted

Plows clearing Red Deer streets

Visit reddeer.ca/snowzone for schedule

RCMP search for dognapper after theft of pooch from fenced yard in B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. — RCMP in British Columbia’s Okanagan region are searching for… Continue reading

Alberta Securities Commission develops board game

Play Kajillionaire at Bower Ponds Board Game Café

Métis music celebrated this month at the Krossing in Red Deer

The showcase runs from 2 to 8 p.m. on March 24

8 cellphones stolen, RCMP look to public to help identify person of interest

Red Deer RCMP are looking to the public to help with a… Continue reading

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Man killed by heavy machinery third workplace death in Alberta this month

GRANDE PRAIRIE, Alta. — Alberta Occupational Health and Safety is investigating a… Continue reading

Potential challenger to Trump will head to NH next month

CONCORD, N.H. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will speak in New Hampshire… Continue reading

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

One of the youngest victims of the Ethiopian Airlines crash is nine-month-old… Continue reading

First-place Lightning spank Maple Leafs 6-2 as Toronto learns hard lesson

TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs looked at Monday’s matchup against the… Continue reading

Gordon Lightfoot film among world premieres set for Hot Docs festival

TORONTO — A film about Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot will make its… Continue reading

Leon Draisaitl stars in overtime as Edmonton Oilers down New York Rangers 3-2

Oilers 3, Rangers 2 (OT) EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl scored 35 seconds… Continue reading

Puerto Rico looks to rebuild with AI, ‘internet of things’

BAYAMON, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico’s governor said Monday that he hopes… Continue reading

Transport Minister says he would board a Boeing 737 despite crash

MONTREAL — Transport Minister Marc Garneau said he would board “without hesitation”… Continue reading

Most Read