Man killed, woman sent to hospital in two vehicle crash near Caroline

A man was killed and a woman was sent to hospital after a two car crash east of Caroline.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were sent to the collision on Hwy 54 near Range Road 50 at 9:58 p.m. on Wednesday. Clearwater County Fire and EMS also attended the crash.

Police said efforts to resuscitate a 28-year-old man were made, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, an SUV was travelling eastbound on Hwy 54 when a westbound car crossed the centre and hit the SUV head one.

A 17-year-old woman driver was taken to hospital by ground ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

An RCMP Collision analyst attended the scene to conduct an investigation.

All contributing factors are being considered and the investigation is ongoing.



