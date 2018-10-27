Man pays fine on library book 84 years overdue for mother

SHREVEPORT, La. — A man who returned his mom’s very overdue library book is paying her fine — even though he didn’t have to.

The Shreveport Times reports Shreveport resident Robert Stroud came across a copy of “Spoon River Anthology” by Edgar Lee Masters in his late mother’s things.

She’d checked it out from the Shreve Memorial Library in 1934.

Stroud initially dropped off the book without leaving his name. But then the story of the long-overdue book went viral when the library posted about it on its Facebook page.

They waived their maximum fine of $3.

Now Stroud and his family have decided to donate $1,542.65 to the library.

That’s what would be owed on the book if 5 cents per day had been charged for every day it was late.

Previous story
Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman deaths
Next story
Multiple casualties after shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

Just Posted

WATCH: Dressing up for the Halloween Half Marathon in Red Deer

The Run Red Deer Race Series event was held Saturday at Bower Ponds

YMCA will operate Red Deer’s new Northside Community Centre when it opens next summer

It will be a “value-added” feature, says city director

Central Alberta farmers applaud pending trade deal

Trans-Pacific Partnership deal is expected to boost Canadian agriculture exports

Sylvan Lake council imposes new borrowing limits

Town council wants to ensure community remains financially sustainable

Nurses saw hospital overcrowding crunch coming for Red Deer

Overcapacity challenges get worse

WATCH: Make-A-Wish grants Star Wars loving teen’s wish

The Make-A-Wish Foundation granted Anakin Suerink’s wish in Red Deer Saturday afternoon

Canadian politicians offer sympathies following Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

OTTAWA — Several Canadian politicians have offered up their sympathies following a… Continue reading

Multiple casualties after shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue

PITTSBURGH — A police official says there are “multiple casualties” in a… Continue reading

NEB orders tighter safety measures at B.C. site of natural gas pipeline blast

VICTORIA — The National Energy Board has issued new safety orders for… Continue reading

Prairie ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — This should be a weekend to remember for a very… Continue reading

Family offers $10M reward for information leading to arrest in Sherman deaths

TORONTO — The family of billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman offered… Continue reading

Anthony Scaramucci defends Trump, but doesn’t always agree

NEW YORK — As tensions between the Trump administration and the press… Continue reading

Man pays fine on library book 84 years overdue for mother

SHREVEPORT, La. — A man who returned his mom’s very overdue library… Continue reading

Blue Bombers clinch playoff spot with rare home win over Stampeders

WINNIPEG — Matt Nichols threw for more than 300 yards for the… Continue reading

Most Read