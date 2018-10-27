Man pays fine on library book 84 years overdue for mother

SHREVEPORT, La. — A man who returned his mom’s very overdue library book is paying her fine — even though he didn’t have to.

The Shreveport Times reports Shreveport resident Robert Stroud came across a copy of “Spoon River Anthology” by Edgar Lee Masters in his late mother’s things.

She’d checked it out from the Shreve Memorial Library in 1934.

Stroud initially dropped off the book without leaving his name. But then the story of the long-overdue book went viral when the library posted about it on its Facebook page.

They waived their maximum fine of $3.

Now Stroud and his family have decided to donate $1,542.65 to the library.

That’s what would be owed on the book if 5 cents per day had been charged for every day it was late.