Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm in connection with a sequence of events that ended with this truck crash below Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on Feb. 1, 2017. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)

Man pleads guilty in fatal shooting

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death using a firearm for 2017 death

A man accused of the fatal shooting of a Red Deer woman has pleaded guilty.

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death involving a firearm in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.

A seven-day jury trial had been scheduled to run Sept. 17-25 on the more serious charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

Olsen was arrested last Feb. 6 in connection with the death of Randee Lynn Stewart, 25.

At about 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 1, Red Deer RCMP received a report of possible gunshots in the area of a townhouse complex near 54th Avenue and 43rd Street. Shortly after, police responded when a pickup truck crashed on its way to Red Deer Regional Hospital on 42nd Street.

RCMP located Stewart in the truck near the hospital, where she was taken and later succumbed to her injuries.

An autopsy was performed on Feb. 2 by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and it was confirmed that her death was a homicide.

Olsen was arrested the following week after a vehicle he was riding in got into a minor collision with a police vehicle.

A sentencing date has not yet been set for Olsen, who remains in custody.

Defence lawyer Maurice Collard requested a pre-sentence report and a Gladue report, which is available to help the court determine appropriate sentences for First Nations and Métis offenders.

Justice Monica Bast scheduled the case to return to court on March 5 to get an update on the progress of the reports. She ordered that they be ready no later than mid-April to allow sentencing to take place later that month or in May.

The sentence for criminal negligence causing death using a firearm ranges from a minimum of four years up to life in prison.


