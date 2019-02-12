Man rescued after being stranded on North Saskatchewan River Monday

A 57-year-old man was stuck on an island on the North Saskatchewan River.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were contacted around 9:30 a.m. Monday. The man said he was stuck on the island and unable to get back to the mainland after the ice behind his truck broke up.

Emergency services, including police and the Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue, were dispatched.

The man, who did not sustain any injuries, was taken by helicopter back to Rocky Mountain House.

RCMP are reminding people to stay off the ice and avoid open water areas.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter