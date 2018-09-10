(Public domain image.)

Man sends email to 246 women, hoping one of them is the Nicole he met the night before

CALGARY — A young man on a quest to find a woman he met last week sent an email to more than 200 University of Calgary students with a similar name, sparking a friendship between many of the people who received the message.

Several women who received the email on Friday morning say it came from a man name Carlos, who wrote that a woman named Nicole gave him the wrong phone number after he took her and her friend home on Thursday night.

One of the 246 people on the mass email — most of whom were also named Nicole — said the message did not immediately reconnect the pair, but it caused many of the Nicoles at the university to bond.

Nicole DuGraye says she decided to create a Facebook group and plan a get-together with the Nicoles in a bid to make friends and to find the woman Carlos was looking for.

A post in the group from the email’s intended target says she didn’t receive the message, but learned about it because it started circulating on social media.

The post says she meant to give Carlos her number, but he might have gotten a digit wrong when he wrote it down.

