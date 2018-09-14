Updated: Man sentenced to two years in prison for helping killers flee in 2006

Shayne Earl Gulka drove getaway vehicle after Bradley Webber gunned down in Eckville

Bradley Webber was gunned down in his Eckville trailer by two masked men on Oct. 24, 2006.

Neither killer ever faced justice for the murder.

One of the shooters, Kevin Edward Brown, eluded police for years and died of a drug overdose in Calgary last March before he could stand trial for first-degree murder and kidnapping.

The shooter, who can be identified only as A.B. because of a court-ordered publication ban, was granted immunity in the case. He is in prison serving a sentence for unrelated crimes and can be released in 2 1/2 years.

Shayne Earl Gulka, 46, had no idea that his friend, Webber, would be gunned down that night. But he did drive Brown and A.B. away from the scene to another residence and for that he pleaded guilty earlier this week to accessory after the fact to murder.

On Friday, Justice Ken Nielsen sentenced Gulka to two years in prison, accepting a joint submission from the Crown prosecutor and defence. Factoring in time in custody, Gulka has 274 days left to serve.

Defence lawyer Michael Scrase said it is ironic his client is the only way to pay for the crimes that night.

“Gulka is the only person who will serve one single day in jail or prison for the murder of Bradley Webber.”

Brown and A.B. shot an associate of Webber’s in the leg to force him to reveal Webber’s whereabouts earlier that night. The two men armed themselves, put on dark clothing and balaclavas and went to Webber’s trailer.

They demanded his drug stash and then shot him in the chest. Both killers were members of the Fresh Off The Boat criminal gang.

Gulka would not be arrested until March 2017, when police using information supplied by A.B., charged the Lacombe man with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Scrase said A.B. had made a deal with police and prosecutors to provide evidence in return for a lighter sentence in an unrelated Calgary case that eventually led him to finger Gulka in the Webber murder in return for immunity.

“A.B. twisted that deal to get away with the murder of Bradley Webber.”

Daughter Tori Webber was 12 years old when her father was killed and the traumatic event led her into a spiral of drug abuse, depression, self harm and two suicide attempts, she said in a victim impact statement she read in court.

“Since the age of 12 I was forced to grow up abruptly,” said Webber, who travelled from Saskatchewan to attend court. “My world was cold, cruel and so very lonely.”

Gulka said Bradley Webber was his friend and if he had known what was going to happen that night it would have turned out differently.

His involvement cost him his family, he said, adding that he was put in a “really bad situation” that night and just wanted to say sorry to the family.

In sentencing, Justice Nielsen acknowledged that while the case had quite a history he must base his decision on the agreed statement of facts. The joint submission was clearly a compromise and the two-year sentence is appropriate, he said.


