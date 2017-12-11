Man seriously injured in collision near Caroline

A car collided with a logging truck on Monday morning just west of Caroline

A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his car collided with a logging truck near Caroline on Monday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said the collision happened about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 54 and Range Road 6-2 just west of Caroline.

The driver of the car was taken by STARS air ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of a logging truck was treated and released on scene to attend hospital for follow up. Both drivers were alone.

“Initial investigation indicates that the passenger car crossed into the oncoming lane and the logging truck attempted to make evasive manoeuvres,” says RCMP.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP along with the district traffic analyst continue to investigate. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this incident.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter