Man seriously injured in collision near Caroline

A car collided with a logging truck on Monday morning just west of Caroline

A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries after his car collided with a logging truck near Caroline on Monday morning.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP said the collision happened about 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 54 and Range Road 6-2 just west of Caroline.

The driver of the car was taken by STARS air ambulance to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of a logging truck was treated and released on scene to attend hospital for follow up. Both drivers were alone.

“Initial investigation indicates that the passenger car crossed into the oncoming lane and the logging truck attempted to make evasive manoeuvres,” says RCMP.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP along with the district traffic analyst continue to investigate. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in this incident.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10
Next story
Police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

Just Posted

Police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Man seriously injured in collision near Caroline

A car collided with a logging truck on Monday morning just west of Caroline

Large amount of drugs seized near Red Deer

Blackfalds RCMP make discovery in vehicle

UPDATED: Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 2

NEW YORK — A man with a pipe bomb strapped to him… Continue reading

Finance Minister Bill Morneau talks pot bucks with provincial counterparts

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau can expect a lot of provincial… Continue reading

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family

Family can now take nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month