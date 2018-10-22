Sundre RCMP are investigating a shooting at a bonfire party that happened Thursday. (File photo Advocate staff)

Man shot at bonfire party in Sundre area

RCMP are investigating

Sundre RCMP are investigating a shooting at a bonfire party where a man was wounded last week.

RCMP said at about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday Sundre Hospital and Care Centre reported a man suffering from a gun shot wound to his lower extremities.

The victim told police he was shot was at a bonfire party by the Red Deer River earlier that morning where there were about 15 to 20 people.

He could only provide vague information on where the shooting happened and whether there were any witnesses. He was transported by a person he did not know to the hospital and dropped off.

The victim was transported to Calgary for further treatment of his non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3675 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (2477).


