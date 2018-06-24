Cloverdale resident Paul Bennett in a photo posted to his Facebook page.

Man shot dead in Surrey, B.C., ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

The man shot dead Saturday afternoon in Surrey has been identified by friends as Paul Bennett, a father of two children who coached minor hockey in the area.

Bennett, who worked as an ER nurse, coached the Atom C3 Titans last season, his first as a hockey head coach, according to team manager Tamara Edwards.

“He was a great coach, son, husband, and father to two boys and a champion for the sport,” Edwards told the Now-Leader in an email Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. Saturday.

Surrey RCMP fielded a number of calls about shots fired in the Clayton area. When they arrived on scene, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to hospital, where he died.

To gather evidence, the RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now working with its partners from Surrey RCMP, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and B.C. Coroners Service.

“This investigation is in its early stages and we need everyone with any information about this homicide to come forward,” said Corporal Frank Jang, of IHIT, early Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Last hockey season, Bennett coached his Titans to a gold medal at a Spring Break tournament in Squamish, where the nine- and 10-year-olds went undefeated and earned first place after an exciting shootout.

“We had finished dead-last in our local Cloverdale tournament in January, so it was a remarkable turnaround for the kids,” team manager Edwards said at the time.

“You can imagine the excitement and pride of the players, as well as the coaches and parents. We fought hard during the season and had some tough turns and managed to pull together in the end to do the unthinkable, and beat every team, win every game, and walk away with the gold.”

Edwards said the team’s wonderful season involved participating in two parades, including the lighted-truck one in Cloverdale at Christmas and also the “Hometown Hockey” event at Surrey Civic Plaza.

“For our head coach, Paul Bennett, it’s his first turn at being head coach. Our assistant coaches are Christian Len and Rob Lawrence,” she said in March.

Bennett’s Facebook page indicates he was originally from Bath, Ontario.

 

Previous story
Canadian Syrian children’s choir not to attend festival over fears about U.S. travel

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Legion honours the memory of past president

A new podium at the Legion was dedicated to Steve Dills at a recent meeting

WATCH: Trekking through the foam in Red Deer

The fourth 5K Foam Fest was held at Heritage Ranch in Red Deer Saturday

WATCH: Red Deer residents protest for more equal family court treatment

Despite unfavourable weather, Matias Battauz was “stoked” to have three other people… Continue reading

First-come first-serve for Red Deer’s 35 cannabis retail licences

Starting July 11, interested businesses can get their application started

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

WATCH: Celebrating Highland culture in Red Deer

The 71st Highland Games was held at Westerner Park Saturday

COC session vote approves Calgary as potential host for 2026 Olympics

Scott Hutcheson, chair of Calgary’s Olympic bid corporation — called vote a positive step forward

Man shot dead in Surrey, B.C., ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

Paul Bennett was ‘a champion for the sport,’ team manager says

Honda goal gives Japan a 2-2 draw with Senegal at World Cup

YEKATERINBURG, Russia — Senegal twice took the lead. Japan tied it up… Continue reading

Hamilton wins French GP to retake lead in F1 title race

LE CASTELLET, France — Lewis Hamilton capitalized on a mistake by rival… Continue reading

‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed

LONDON — Former “Game of Thrones” co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie… Continue reading

Han Solo’s Blaster from ‘Return of the Jedi’ tops auction

LAS VEGAS — Han Solo’s Blaster from the “Return of the Jedi”… Continue reading

Celebrities talk about changes they’ve seen since #MeToo, Time’s Up

TORONTO — “Grace and Frankie” star Jane Fonda is well familiar with… Continue reading

Billions of dollars in limbo as incoming Ontario premier nixes cap and trade

TORONTO — The cancellation of Ontario’s cap-and-trade system will leave billions of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month