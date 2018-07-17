Man suffers critical injuries, Red Deer police arrest woman in pedestrian crash

A man is in hospital with critical injuries and Mounties have arrested a woman after a dangerous crash in north Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP arrested a 54-year-old woman after they were called to a crash between a mini-van and a pedestrian in the convenience store parking lot at 6830 59th Ave. near Mustang Acres.

Police and Red Deer Emergency Services were called to the scene at 2 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was taken to hospital with injuries that are believed to be critical.

Police searched the area and found the suspect driver at a nearby residence. She was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation is ongoing and criminal charges are pending.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com.



