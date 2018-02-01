Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

Associated Press photo

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged the Iowa baseball field made famous by the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie.

Court records say Austin Pape, of Dyersville, is charged with felony criminal mischief in Dubuque County. His attorney, Todd Klapatauskas (klap-uh-TOW’-skuhs), said Thursday that Pape will plead not guilty but will work with prosecutors on resolution. He says Pape hasn’t expressed any particular grudge toward the field. It sits 2 miles (3 kilometres) outside Dyersville — 142 miles (228 kilometres) northeast of Des Moines.

The records say the deep gashes in the field and sprinkler damage that occurred Jan. 22 are expected to cost nearly $14,300 to repair.

Thousands visit the eastern Iowa field, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.

Previous story
Red Deer – Mountain View MP named to House of Commons agriculture committee
Next story
Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Just Posted

High-tech cameras suggest polar bears having tougher time hunting

Researchers have attached tiny cameras to polar bears for a bear’s-eye view… Continue reading

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Pipelines, not carbon taxes, bigger factor in energy competitivess: report

OTTAWA — Canada’s oil and gas producers are struggling to stay competitive… Continue reading

Innisfail RCMP is warning public about latest phone scam

Scammers claim they are from Stars Lottery

Watch: Fire destroys work building on Meinema Farms, west of Lacombe

No injuries reported

WATCH: Five Red Deerians died of drug overdoses in January while 88 others were saved

Rising stats show that street opioids are getting stronger

Central Alberta students may be on their way to China

Wolf Creek Public Schools partnering with Li Wan Education Bureau

Man tells authorities that he damaged ‘Field of Dreams’ site

A 20-year-old man has told authorities that he drove onto and damaged… Continue reading

Underdog Eagles trying to pull off historic comeback story

America loves comeback stories, the last-to-first variety that features new stars, big… Continue reading

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

CBC launches new comedy ‘Crawford’ digitally first, TV later

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Harry Potter’s power appears to extend beyond the page, as recent Canadian… Continue reading

Report: Women unnecessarily suffering from heart disease due to lack of research

OTTAWA — A new report from the Heart and Stroke Foundation says… Continue reading

Development in Canadian Arctic lags behind other northern regions: think tank

An international affairs think tank says economic development in Canada’s Arctic is… Continue reading

28 Russians have Olympic doping bans lifted

MOSCOW — Twenty-eight Russian athletes had their Olympic doping bans overturned Thursday,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month