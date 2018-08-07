Man threatens to shoot Stettler woman, burn down her house

Tells court he would not have carried through with threats

An Edmonton man threatened to shoot his Stettler girlfriend’s mom with a shotgun and burn her house down, but told the court he wouldn’t have followed through with the threats.

Mathew James Willis appeared in Stettler provincial court via closed circuit television from Edmonton Remand Centre facing charges of uttering threats to cause bodily harm, uttering threats and harassment on Aug. 1.

“It was more of an expression,” Willis told the court. “It was definitely wrong and I shouldn’t have spoken that way.”

Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon recommended 15 days jail for each charge because “of the persistence of the behaviour and specificity of the threat.” He also requested a DNA order.

Defence Rodney Clark told the judge Willis is entitled to one and a half days for each day he has served in remand since being arrested July 20. Clark also opposed the DNA order.

Clark told the court that Willis believed his girlfriend’s mother was interfering in their relationship. He said Willis spent his youth in group homes and because he doesn’t have extended family, a personal romantic relationship was all that more important to him.

Clark asked the judge for 12 months probation instead of the 18 months the crown requested.

Judge J.D. Holmes sentenced Willis to 15 days jail concurrent on each count, time served. He also ordered a DNA sample be taken, 12 months probation and ordered a five-year ban on owning firearms.

“The incidents themselves are disturbing,” said Holmes.

Previous story
Teaching students to ride school bus safely in Central Alberta
Next story
Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Just Posted

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Frustration after emergency alerts not received before deadly Manitoba tornado

ALONSA, Man. — Residents are frustrated they didn’t receive emergency alerts on… Continue reading

Ontario to offer incentives to brewers in buck-a-beer plan

Ontario launched its buck-a-beer plan Tuesday by offering “non-financial incentives” to brewers… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month