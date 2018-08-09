Olds RCMP say a man wearing a Jason Voorhees mask was one of three men to break into the Dodge dealership in Olds and steal three different vehicles. (Photo contributed by Olds RCMP)

Man wearing Jason Voorhees mask breaks into Olds Dodge dealership

Police are looking for three male suspects

Police say a man wearing a Jason Voorhees mask was one of three men who stole three vehicles from the Dodge dealership in Olds.

Olds RCMP received a complaint Thursday just before 3 a.m. saying a suspect vehicle rammed a barricade and three men stole two Dodge Ram trucks and a Jeep Grande Cherokee.

Police say the men were dropped off by a Ford truck and the suspects gained access to the dealership – one person stayed in the truck.

A cleaner was working in the dealership at the time, but there was no interaction between the cleaner and the suspects.

One of the suspects, who caught on surveillance photos, was wearing a Jason Voorhees mask, a black T-shirt with white writing, a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. Descriptions for the other suspects aren’t available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or your local police detachment. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.


Send your news tips
Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Two railway crossings will get upgrades this month in Central Alberta
Next story
Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

Just Posted

Beating the heat in Red Deer

With temperatures possibly reaching 36 C Friday, Red Deerians may want to… Continue reading

Hot and smoky conditions in Central Alberta

AHS and Environment Canada issue air quality advisories

Demand continues at Red Deer Food Bank

Fundraising pancake breakfast and barbecue at the August Heat 2018 Mopar Show

UPDATED: Rainbows of colour return to Red Deer

Preparation for Central Alberta Pride Week 2018

Many Canadians are driving high, according to new StatCan cannabis data

OTTAWA — A new Statistics Canada survey has found about 1.4 million… Continue reading

Red Deer Dairy Queen franchisee celebrates $1 million

The Hamill family’s DQ stores have raised $1 million over the past 16 years during Miracle Treat Day

Ontario families to launch human rights challenge over sex-ed curriculum

TORONTO — The Ontario government is discriminating against LGBTQ students by repealing… Continue reading

Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman dies at 96: ‘Better to love than hate’

HALIFAX — Holocaust survivor Philip Riteman, who spent 30 years speaking to… Continue reading

Women urge memorial garden at notorious former prison in Kingston

TORONTO — Former inmates and their supporters planned to use Prisoners Justice… Continue reading

Bucs ready for last game of regular season

Central Alberta Buccaneers will host the first-place Fort McMurray Monarchs Saturday

Big credit card firms agree to cut fees they charge merchants: source

OTTAWA — The federal government is announcing today that major credit card… Continue reading

B.C. wildfires resist efforts at containment while new blazes flare

It was another hectic night across British Columbia as several significant wildfires… Continue reading

Toronto brothers grow tattoo company into hit used by adults, kids and celebs

TORONTO — When most “Stranger Things” fans watch the smash hit Netflix… Continue reading

Ruck wins 200 at Pan Pacific, Ledecky gets 3rd

TOKYO — Taylor Ruck almost psyched herself out before the race even… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month