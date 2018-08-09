Man wearing Jason Voorhees mask breaks into Olds Dodge dealership

Police are looking for three male suspects

Olds RCMP say a man wearing a Jason Voorhees mask was one of three men to break into the Dodge dealership in Olds and steal three different vehicles. (Photo contributed by Olds RCMP)

Police say a man wearing a Jason Voorhees mask was one of three men who stole three vehicles from the Dodge dealership in Olds.

Olds RCMP received a complaint Thursday just before 3 a.m. saying a suspect vehicle rammed a barricade and three men stole two Dodge Ram trucks and a Jeep Grande Cherokee.

Police say the men were dropped off by a Ford truck and the suspects gained access to the dealership – one person stayed in the truck.

A cleaner was working in the dealership at the time, but there was no interaction between the cleaner and the suspects.

One of the suspects, who caught on surveillance photos, was wearing a Jason Voorhees mask, a black T-shirt with white writing, a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. Descriptions for the other suspects aren’t available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olds RCMP at 403-556-3324 or your local police detachment. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit www.tipsubmit.com.



