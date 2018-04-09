Man who caused death of Red Deer woman to be sentenced next month

Lyndon Olsen was charged with manslaughter with a firearm in connection with a sequence of events that ended with this truck crash below Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre. (Red Deer Advocate file photo) Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death with a firearm in connection with a sequence of events that ended with this truck crash below Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre in February 2017. (Red Deer Advocate file photo)

A Red Deer man who admitted causing the death of a woman who was found badly injured in a truck near Red Deer’s hospital in February 2017 will be sentenced next month.

Lyndon Olsen pleaded guilty in January to criminal negligence causing death involving a firearm. A seven-day jury trial had been scheduled to run in September on the more serious charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

Olsen was arrested in February 2017 in connection with the death of Randee Lynn Stewart, 25.

At about 6:15 a.m. Feb. 1, Red Deer RCMP received a report of possible gunshots in the area of a townhouse complex near 54th Avenue and 43rd Street. Shortly after, police responded when a pickup truck crashed on its way to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre on 42nd Street.

RCMP located Stewart in the truck near the hospital, where she was taken and later succumbed to her injuries.

Olsen’s lawyer, Maurice Collard, said on Monday in Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench a Gladue Report on his client had been received but a pre-sentence report had not arrived. Gladue Reports are available to help the court determine appropriate sentences for First Nations and Métis offenders.

A full-day sentencing hearing has been set for Olsen on May 22.



