Man who killed yoga instructor to serve at least 15 years in prison

HALIFAX — A Halifax man convicted in the violent death of a Montreal-born yoga instructor and businesswoman will serve at least 15 years in prison, less time served.

Nicholas Butcher was convicted of second-degree murder in April after a jury found he stabbed 32-year-old Kristin Johnston to death on March 26, 2016.

The conviction carries an automatic life sentence, but Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Joshua Arnold ruled Wednesday that Butcher will be able to apply for parole after serving 15 years, less 880 days for time served.

Butcher, wearing a dark suit and glasses, showed no emotion as the decision was read.

Arnold said Butcher — who has a law degree — lived a pro-social lifestyle before the murder and does not have any prior involvement with the criminal justice system.

But he noted there was some indication of “forethought” prior to Johnston’s death.

“The nature of his offence, and the circumstances surrounding its commission, the actions of Mr. Butcher stalking Ms. Johnston during the evening he murdered her, murdering his common-law partner while she was at her most vulnerable, and in her own home, and in her own bed, warrant a significant increase beyond the 10-year minimum,” he said.

“The circumstances of his crime overwhelm his previous good character.”

Crown prosecutor Carla Ball had argued he should not be allowed to apply for parole for 17 years, noting what she described as Butcher’s “forethought” for confrontation and that Johnston was his domestic partner.

But defence lawyer Peter Planetta argued his client should be eligible for parole after 10 years, pointing to mitigating factors such as his clean record and prospects for rehabilitation.

