Mackenzie Dolo, Mud, Sweat and Gears sales manager, and Joe Hittel, who raised $14,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation at the Rope for Hope event in Red Deer, shake hands in front of Mud Sweat and Gears Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)

Man who raised $14,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation awarded bicycle

Mud, Sweat and Gears gave Joe Hittel the bicycle Tuesday afternoon

Joe Hittel will cycle around Red Deer after raising $14,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The 83-year-old was awarded a bicycle at Mud, Sweat and Gears in North Red Deer Tuesday for raising the most money at this year’s Rope for Hope among participants in Red Deer and Northern Alberta – he also raised the second-most in Canada.

Hittel was one of the dozens who rappelled down the Stantec Building in downtown Red Deer for Rope for Hope; there are a several other events across Canada.

This was the second year the event was held in Red Deer.

Hittel, who was the oldest Rope for Hope participant, said the Make-A-Wish Foundation is a great organization to support.

“I did well and I’m quite proud,” he said. “I raised enough to send one kid to Disneyland or wherever they want to go. I’m very happy with what I accomplished.”

READ MORE: Red Deer raises $60,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation

It costs about $10,000 for Make-A-Wish to fulfill a child’s wish.

Hittel said he was on the ground watching the first Rope for Hope in Red Deer.

“I was across the street and saw people rappelling down – I didn’t really know anything about it,” he said. “In March or April this year it came into my mind that I wanted to do this.”

Hittel said he was hoping to raise $20,000.

“I didn’t quite make it there, but I’m happy with how much I raised,” he said. “It was a hard two or three months I was going at it and raising money.”

Mackenzie Dolo, Mud, Sweat and Gears sales manager, said he’s impressed Hittel was able to raise so much money.

“It’s a substantial amount,” he said. “Meeting someone who put all this effort in and giving the bike to them is great. It’s something we can do for him for all the work he’s put in.”

Dolo said Mud, Sweat and Gears owner Paul Burgess has always been supportive of charities, especially the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“We know with Make-A-Wish the effort you put in actually gets to the kids,” Dolo said. “Paul’s always been with Make-A-Wish. In the store in Sherwood Park you see plaques on the wall of all the kids he’s helped send away.”

The Red Deer Rope for Hope raised $60,000.


