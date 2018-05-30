Man with BB gun arrested near Stettler high school

Police say students at the school were not in any danger

Police arrested a 23-year-old man near a high school after he alleged assaulted two people at a Stettler residence.

The assault at a Stettler residence was reported around noon. The suspect was said to have assaulted and threatened two adults with what appeared to be a firearm before fleeing on foot.

Stettler RCMP found the suspect on the football field at Wm E. Hay Stettler Secondary Campus and arrested him – the man was in possession of a BB gun.

Police say there’s no indication that any students were in danger and the incident had no association with the school. Due to how quickly the man was arrested, the school was not placed in lockdown.

The Clearview School Division advised parents about the incident.



