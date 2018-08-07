Manafort lawyer: ‘So many lies’ Gates can’t keep up

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — In blistering questioning, a defence lawyer accused the protege of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort of being immersed in “so many lies” he can’t remember them all, as he tried to undermine the credibility of the government’s star witness in Manafort’s fraud trial.

Defence lawyer Kevin Downing began his cross-examination of longtime Manafort deputy Rick Gates by pressing him on his own lies to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators, an extramarital affair and hundreds of thousands of dollars he admitted to embezzling from his former boss.

Downing also ventured into territory the two sides have mostly avoided: discussion of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. The charges are not related to Manafort’s work with the Trump campaign.

The aggressive questioning was aimed at shifting blame from Manafort onto Gates, who pleaded guilty in Mueller’s investigation and agreed to co-operate with investigators by testifying in the financial fraud trial.

“After all the lies you’ve told and the fraud you’ve committed, you expect this jury to believe you?” Downing asked incredulously.

Gates said he did, but the defence lawyer wasn’t satisfied. He scoffed at the idea that Gates had repented for his actions, noting that prosecutors have said they won’t oppose his bid for probation and getting him to acknowledge he had not repaid the money he had taken from Manafort.

After Gates described his theft as “unauthorized transactions” instead of embezzlement, Downing prodded him to use the latter term — and Gates ultimately relented, saying, “It was embezzlement from Mr. Manafort.”

Prosecutors had braced for the tough questioning by getting Gates to come clean about his own crimes. He told jurors how he disguised millions of dollars in foreign income as loans in order to lower Manafort’s tax bill. Gates recounted how he and Manafort used more than a dozen offshore shell companies and bank accounts in Cyprus to funnel the money, all while concealing the accounts and the income from the IRS.

But the grilling got more intense, and personal, Tuesday afternoon when Downing pressed Gates about a “secret life” he said was funded by embezzlement, including an extramarital affair that Gates himself acknowledged. Gates also said he may have submitted personal expenses for reimbursement by Trump’s inaugural committee, which he helped operate.

 

Previous story
Update: Rocky Mountain House Search and Rescue team is busy with water rescues this summer

Just Posted

Red Deer may reach close to 36 C Friday

Special air quality in effect for Central Alberta due to smoke from B.C. wildfires

Pinpoint strategy sees results in Red Deer

Crime severity index released for 2017

Photo: Children enjoy outdoor activities in Red Deer

Heritage Lanes in Red Deer is hosting its third annual Summer Fun… Continue reading

Sylvan Lake and Eckville under extended heat warning

Environment Canada issued the extended warning Tuesday morning.

Three die in head-on crash near Sylvan Lake

A child remains in stable condition

Canada downs Slovakia 4-2 for second straight win at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada 4 Slovakia 2 EDMONTON — With a resounding win on opening… Continue reading

Mitch Moreland lifts Red Sox over Blue Jays in 10th inning

Red Sox 10 Blue Jays 7 (10 innings) TORONTO — Mitch Moreland… Continue reading

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Great-grandmother hits the racetrack for 90th birthday celebration

TORONTO — With her 90th birthday on the horizon, Marie Hollo had… Continue reading

Canadian clubs bringing together cannabis and comedy

TORONTO — It’s an age-old pairing that’s sparked a subgenre of films,… Continue reading

Canadian universities scrambling amid after Saudi Arabia suspended scholarships to Canada

Universities across Canada are scrambling to get information after Saudi Arabia suspended… Continue reading

Boys, 9 and 11, killed when tractor pulling trailer rolls on Alberta road

TABER, Alta. — Two children have died after they were riding on… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month