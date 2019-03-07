Mandatory alcohol screening leads to 11 criminal charges in Red Deer

Red Deer RCMP has used mandatory alcohol screening to arrest and charge 11 allegedly impaired drivers since Dec. 18.

On Thursday, police released statistics for alcohol-related offences that were detected using mandatory alcohol screening in the City of Red Deer.

The new enforcement tool authorizes police to demand a breath sample from any driver who is lawfully pulled over, even if they are showing no signs of alcohol impairment.

Along with the 11 impaired driving charges, there has been one Alberta Zero Alcohol and Drug Tolerance suspension, which results in a 30-day licence suspension and seven-day vehicle seizure, and six Immediate Roadside Sanctions, which results in a 72-hour suspension of licence and vehicle seizure for the same 72 hours.

These statistics only relate to the use of the mandatory alcohol screening tool and not all alcohol driving offences.