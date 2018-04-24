Mane Event rides into Red Deer

A weekend for the horses comes to Red Deer, as the Westerner hosts the 13th annual Mane Event.

Three days of clinics, presentations and seminars, trainers challenges, an equine only trade show and more for a weekend meant for horses and the people who like them.

The event runs from Friday to Sunday at Westerner Park, 4847A 19th St.

The event prides itself on bringing world class presenters and clinicians from a large variety of disciplines. This year’s clinicians include Pan Am Games silver medalist Diane Creech and Connie Combs, a Women’s Professional Rodeo Association world champion.

Three trainers will be put to a challenge to show their abilities and methods of training and unbroken horse and they will be judged.

There will also be a youth pro-am competition featuring teams with one youth aged 12 to 18 and clinician competed in a timed obstacle/trail course.

There will be 21 speakers on a range of subjects from equine training to feed supplements, saddle feeding, rider health and more.

Tickets cost $140 for the trainers challenge VIP package, $40 for a three day pass, $15 for a day pass, $25 for a youth aged seven to 12 three day pass or $10 for a youth single day pass.

For more information visit www.red-deer.maneeventexpo.com.



