Surrey RCMP is investigating a possible fentanyl packaging operation discovered in North Surrey. File photo

Manitoba driver facing impaired charges in deaths of three boys

NELSON HOUSE, Man. — RCMP say a man is facing several counts of impaired driving in the deaths of three boys run down on a road in northern Manitoba.

Todd Norman Linklater, 27, is charged with driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Mateo Moore-Spence and Terrence Spence, both 11, and Keithan Lobster, who was 13, were hit by a vehicle on Saturday night north of Nelson House.

Two of the boys were walking and one had been riding a bike.

Marcel Moody, Chief of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, said the boys were good kids who liked to have fun and often played at his home with his grandchildren.

RCMP said two of the boys were walking and one was riding a bike on a road north of Nelson House when they were hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

Police said earlier the driver ran off but later turned himself in.

“There is no way to make sense of such a horrible tragedy,” Moody said in a Facebook post.

“All of us are affected as we are friends and family of the three boys or we are friends of their families. Some of our families are doubly affected as they are related to the boys and to the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident.”

He said the boys had looked forward to spring and getting outside on their bikes and hanging out with friends.

A vigil was planned for Monday night at the road site where they died.

Previous story
Rising gas prices do not deter Red Deer drivers

Just Posted

A Calgary 2026 Winter Olympic Games bid awaits a champion, or two

CALGARY — The success of a Calgary bid for the 2026 Olympic… Continue reading

‘In Toronto … we don’t run away:’ thousands mourn van attack victims at vigil

TORONTO — The site of a deadly van attack was transformed into… Continue reading

Manitoba driver facing impaired charges in deaths of three boys

NELSON HOUSE, Man. — RCMP say a man is facing several counts… Continue reading

Ontario’s top court upholds conviction, sentence for Const. James Forcillo

TORONTO — Ontario’s top court has dismissed the appeal of a Toronto… Continue reading

Canada among countries watching U.S. in suspense as Tuesday tariff deadline hits

WASHINGTON — The United States was keeping its trading partners in suspense… Continue reading

VIDEO Replay Red Deer: Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Watch weekly news highlights from Red Deer, Central Alberta

A Calgary 2026 Winter Olympic Games bid awaits a champion, or two

VICTORIA — A dinosaur museum in the tiny northeast British Columbia community… Continue reading

Graham Kerr celebrates the cookbook that led to his gallop

NEW YORK — Graham Kerr is having a group of guests over… Continue reading

Convicting America’s Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — In the tense moments before a jury convicted Bill… Continue reading

For fans of British royals, a sightseeing itinerary

LONDON — You got up in the wee hours to watch Prince… Continue reading

Here’s how to make your own version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding cake

Birthday, wedding, baby shower, ordinary Tuesday night… . No matter what you’re… Continue reading

B.C. Bud to Beijing? China presses Canada over illicit marijuana imports

OTTAWA — Chinese officials have been quietly grilling Canada about illicit marijuana… Continue reading

Flooded-out rivers continue to threaten New Brunswick

FREDERICTON — As flood waters in Fredericton began to show some signs… Continue reading

Some people do better exercising at a low-intensity pace

Liz Wolfert seemed a picture of health. The Denver-based financial consultant rode… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month