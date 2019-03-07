Manitoba opposition parties say budget could lead to snap election

WINNIPEG — It’s budget day in Manitoba, and many political observers are watching to see whether there will be a long-promised tax cut that would lead to an early election.

The Progressive Conservative government vowed in the last election campaign to cut the provincial sales tax to seven per cent from eight per cent before the end of its first term.

The next election is slated for Oct. 6, 2020, but Premier Brian Pallister has not ruled out calling an earlier vote.

Opposition Leader Wab Kinew says if the sales tax cut comes today, an election will very likely be called early.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont has said he expects an election could come as early as this spring.

The governing Tories continue to lead in opinion polls and fundraising, but Kinew says his party will be ready if an election is called in the coming weeks or months.

“We’ve gamed out a few different scenarios, including a snap election … so we will be prepared to run an election very soon,” Kinew said.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding would not reveal whether the tax cut will occur in this budget or a later one, when asked by reporters at an event Tuesday.

“We’re absolutely committed to reducing the (sales tax) in our first term of office. So you’re going to see us move on that … by the end of our first term of office,” he said.

When asked when that term will end and an election will be called, Fielding replied, “That’s above my pay grade.”

The sales tax cut was one of two major promises in the Tory election campaign of 2016. They have also vowed to tackle a string of deficits started by the former NDP government and to balance the budget by 2024.

The Tories have kept a tight lid on spending and chipped away at the deficit by freezing public-sector wages, limiting growth in health funding, raising public-housing rental rates and more.

The opposition parties have denounced the moves and anticipate more tough medicine with the deficit still hovering around the $500-million mark.

“We’re seeing the impact of this government’s … cuts in the cancellations of surgeries, in the nurses who are working overtime, and in the increasing wait times at emergency rooms,” Kinew said.

Larger classrooms could result from UCP cutting education funding, say Red Deer school trustees
Building mental health and wellness capacity for central Alberta students

One of the biggest drug busts in Red Deer’s history

Three people face a total of 49 criminal charges after Red Deer… Continue reading

Overdosing erratic driver saved — then charged — by Lacombe Police

The motorist sped away, then led police on foot-chase

Red Deer’s Cornerstone Youth Theatre presents Narnia the musical this month

It’s on March 8-17 at New Life Fellowship

Innisfail RCMP recover stolen vehicle

Innisfail man faces charges

China’s canola ban already hitting producers

Decision to ban imports from Canadian company creates uncertainty in the market, says farmer

Updated: Red Deer University announced as new name for college

Complete transition to a university expected to take about two years

PM will try to douse SNC-Lavalin fire by admitting mistakes but nothing illegal

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will try to put the SNC-Lavalin… Continue reading

Trudeau to apologize for handling of Inuit who died during TB treatment

IQALUIT, Nunavut — The prime minister is to deliver an apology today… Continue reading

Insta-Monarch: Queen Elizabeth makes first Instagram post

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has posted her first Instagram image. The… Continue reading

Barbie announces Tessa Virtue doll as part of ‘Role Models’ series

Canadian figure skating star Tessa Virtue is getting a Barbie made in… Continue reading

Alex Trebek announces cancer diagnosis in YouTube video

Canadian “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced he’s been diagnosed with advanced pancreatic… Continue reading

The Cruze cruises: GM assembly plant prepares to close

LORDSTOWN, Ohio — A sprawling General Motors assembly plant near Youngstown will… Continue reading

Lawyer: Huawei arrest raises political motivation concerns

VANCOUVER — The lawyer for a senior executive of Chinese tech giant… Continue reading

