Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; 3 suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — An RCMP officer was shot and seriously injured while responding to a break-and-enter call near a small resort town in western Manitoba, prompting an hours-long hunt for four suspects who split up and left the area.

Assistant Commissioner Scott Kolody, the force’s commanding officer in Manitoba, said two officers got out of their car at a rural property near Onanole on Wednesday night when they were immediately fired upon.

RCMP said officers did not shoot back.

“One officer was struck and airlifted to a Winnipeg hospital,” Kolody said Thursday. “Earlier this morning, our officers arrested three adult male suspects … We continue to look for an additional suspect who is considered armed and dangerous.”

When the suspects split up following the shooting, some left on foot and at least one was in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck. The truck has not been located.

The 42-year-old injured corporal was in stable but serious condition in hospital, Kolody said. He did not divulge details of the injuries.

Kolody said he visited the injured officer’s family Thursday morning.

“They are deeply shaken by this incident,” he said. “The RCMP is truly a large family and what has unfolded over the last few hours truly affects every officer and employee from coast to coast.”

The injured officer is a passionate, dedicated man, Kolody said.

Lloyd Ewashko, reeve of the Rural Municipality of Harrison Park —which includes Onanole — said dozens of officers were in the area after the shooting.

“It was quite intense,” Ewashko said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“I would imagine in and around 35, 40. Some were out in the field manning roadblocks; some were here in our office.”

Craig Atkinson, a municipal councillor, said he understood the three arrests were made along or near a provincial highway.

“I believe (the suspects) were seen or reported to be breaking into people’s houses.”

Onanole is about 100 kilometres north of Brandon and sits near the entrance to Riding Mountain National Park. It has about 350 year-round residents and others who own cottages.

“We’re not used to that type of activity in our community and it’s frightening for sure,” Ewashko said.

Previous story
Timeline: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
RCMP offers driver safety tips for Labour Day, back-to-school season

Just Posted

Catholic students in Red Deer, Sylvan Lake and Blackfalds return to school on Thursday

Their high school classmates return Friday

Blackfalds boy becomes Jr. Blue Jay for a day

Jonathan Stolte signed a one-day contract Sunday in Toronto

Early morning house fire in Penhold

Cause determined to be improperly disposed smoking materials

Dogs should get to enjoy Sylvan Lake beach: local pet owner

Sylvan Lake resident suggests small area in Sylvan Lake Park be set aside for pets

PHOTO: The Vintage 45’s on the Ross Street Patio

There are live shows every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in downtown Red Deer

Red Deer’s Mustard Seed hosts fair for job seekers

Future fairs to be held

Ottawa analyzing Trans Mountain ruling; going ahead with pipeline purchase

VANCOUVER — Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government is pushing… Continue reading

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot; 3 suspects arrested

WINNIPEG — An RCMP officer was shot and seriously injured while responding… Continue reading

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear on the way to a deal

OTTAWA — Canadian and U.S. officials say the path to a renegotiated… Continue reading

Timeline: Key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain pipeline

Here are some key dates in the history of the Trans Mountain… Continue reading

Appeal Court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

VANCOUVER — The Federal Court of Appeal has overturned Ottawa’s approval of… Continue reading

Internal review to examine suicides among Ontario Provincial Police

ORILLIA, Ont. — Provincial police in Ontario say they plan to conduct… Continue reading

LPGA bag used by Canadian golfer honouring Humboldt Broncos raises $19,000

SASKATOON — A golf bag sporting the Humboldt Broncos logo as a… Continue reading

Merkel’s Africa tour arrives in Ghana as migration a concern

ACCRA, Ghana — German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Ghana on Thursday… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month