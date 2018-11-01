Manitoba Tories reject private member’s bill on weight, height discrimination

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative government appears set to kill a Liberal bill that would ban discrimination on the basis of weight and body size.

Liberal Leader Jon Gerrard introduced the private member’s bill earlier this year and touted it as a first in Canada. It would add weight and body size as protected grounds under the province’s Human Rights Code alongside religion, sex, disability and other items.

The governing Tories allowed the bill to go to public hearings Wednesday night — normally a sign of support — but later voted against bringing it back to the legislature to be passed into law.

“We do not believe that protecting Manitobans from physical size and weight discrimination requires an amendment to the Human Rights Code,” Justice Minister Cliff Cullen said in a written statement Thursday.

Gerrard said the change is needed because overweight people have been bullied, passed over for jobs and denied health-care services.

Across Canada, there have been human rights commission rulings in favour of obese persons, but they have been limited to people considered disabled because of their size. Gerrard says his change would extend the protection to obese people who are able-bodied as well as to people with dwarfism.

The bill could still become law if the government changes its mind and brings it before the legislature in the next week, but NDP house leader Nahanni Fontaine said there’s no sign of the government bending.

The current legislature session is scheduled to end next Thursday and any bills not passed into law by then are terminated.

“It’s problematic that you have the government vote against a really key piece of legislation that would protect Manitobans,” Fontaine said.

Cullen said the Human Rights Commission can hear complaints about discrimination based on size and weight, and raising awareness of that might be the answer.

“We … heard from several presenters (at the hearings) who told us that more education about human rights for those suffering from physical size and weight discrimination would help ensure that more Manitobans know they can make a complaint on those grounds under the existing code.”

Previous story
‘We are free:’ Churchill celebrates return of train service with prime minister
Next story
Doctors expect better flu vaccine match as annual sneezing, hacking season begins

Just Posted

Freezing rain warning in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Freezing rain in effect for Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds among other communities

UCP nominee reprimanded for receiving illegal contribution

No date yet for UCP Red Deer-South vote

Foodgrains Project is off the field near Clive

Helping feed people in developing countries

Businesses like new downtown police unit

RCMP announce a new special four-officer unit focused on the downtown

Red Deer crime rate continues to fall

Property and person crimes both down in third quarter, according to latest statistics

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Tree crushes car in northern Italy, killing 2, amid storms

ROME — Two people were killed when a falling tree crushed their… Continue reading

Lawsuit alleges Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted girl, 16

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was accused in a civil court filing… Continue reading

Oprah, Trump, Obama: Georgia’s star-studded closing act

ATLANTA — Oprah Winfrey is bringing her star power to one of… Continue reading

US construction spending flat in September

WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects was essentially unchanged in September.… Continue reading

The Latest: Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

PITTSBURGH — The Latest on the aftermath of the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre… Continue reading

Canada Post workers in Hamilton, La Mauricie, Que., join rotating strikes

OTTAWA — More than 1,800 Canada Post workers have walked off the… Continue reading

Case of Toronto van attack suspect Alek Minassian expected in court

TORONTO — The case of a man accused in a deadly van… Continue reading

Federal government announces new measures for killer whale protection

VANCOUVER — The federal government wants to create new ocean sanctuaries in… Continue reading

Most Read