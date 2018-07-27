Manitoba’s police watchdog clears officers in Winnipeg man’s death

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s police watchdog says a 2017 police shooting that left a 23-year old Winnipeg man dead was “justified and unavoidable.”

Family members have identified the man fatally shot as Adrian Lacquette, the youngest of 11 children.

He was shot in the early hours of Sept. 13, 2017, after a string of violent incidents which started late one evening and ended early the next morning with a confrontation between the suspect and officers.

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba said Lacquette was a suspect in a commercial robbery, carjacking and domestic assault.

When officers moved in on him, he pointed a gun at himself then police.

It was later discovered the gun was a replica.

The Independent Investigations Unit said there will still be an inquest into Lacquette’s death.

As part of The Fatality Inquiries Act, an inquest must be held if the chief medical examiner has reasonable grounds to believe a person died as a result of the use of force by a peace officer acting in the course of duty. (The Canadian Press/CTV Winnipeg)