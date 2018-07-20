Manslaughter case in court

Manslaughter charge was laid more than a year after alleged victim died in Red Deer

A man charged with manslaughter a year after the alleged victim died will return to court next month.

Gabriel Juma We Agotic’s case made its first appearance in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday. It was adjourned to Aug. 16.

Agotic was arrested by RCMP in Calgary in connection with the death of Mathiang Chol, 26.

Red Deer RCMP were dispatched to a local apartment to assist with Chol in March 2017 as he was in medical distress. According to police, Chol had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He was then flown to a Calgary hospital and placed on life support.

Chol was taken off life support on March 30, 2017 and pronounced dead.

What began as an aggravated assault investigation, became a homicide investigation after an autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office.



