Manslaughter charge laid against Red Deer man more than a year after homicide

A manslaughter charge has been laid against a Red Deer man, more than a year after the homicide occurred.

Mathiang Chol, 26, was taken off life support on March 30, 2017 and pronounced dead.

Red Deer RCMP were dispatched to a local apartment to assist with Chol the day before as he was in medical distress. According to police, Chol had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. He was then flown to a Calgary hospital and placed on life support.

The investigation started as an aggravated assault one, but became a homicide investigation after an autopsy was conducted at the Calgary Medical Examiner’s Office.

On Monday, Mounties arrested Gabriel Juma We Agotic, of Red Deer, in Calgary. He has been charged with manslaughter.

Agotic has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in Red Deer provincial court on July 19.


