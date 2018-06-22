Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man

Man was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother in 2015

Charges have been stayed against a man accused of killing his mother at Maskwacis in 2015.

Scott Ermineskin was charged with manslaughter and indignity to human remains in June 2017 following a lengthy RCMP investigation.

A preliminary hearing had been scheduled this week in Wetaskiwin provincial court for Ermineskin, who was 25 at the time he was charged.

Crown prosecutors have a year to revive stayed charges but that rarely happens.

RCMP were called to a residence on Ermineskin First Nation on the morning of July 3, 2015 and found Sharon Ermineskin dead in her home.

Police have not released any more details about the alleged crime.



