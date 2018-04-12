March building permits up from last year in Red Deer

The value of Red Deer building permits in March was nearly $6 million more than last March.

This March’s permits were valued at $13.9 million, with last March’s permits worth $8 million.

Residential, industrial and public building permits in March all exceeded last March’s values, but commercial permits did not.

There were 48 residential building permits worth $3.4 million, seven commercial permits worth $3.5 million, four industrial permits worth $1 million and six public permits worth nearly $6 million.

In March 2017, 47 residential permits were worth nearly $2.5 million, 16 commercial permits were worth $5.4, two industrial permits were worth $15,000 and two public permits were worth $92,500.

So far in 2018, building permits are valued at $60 million, which is more than double the value of permits during the same time period last year.

In March there was a $5 million permit for Notre Dame Plaza at Lancaster and 30 Avenue, phase one of which is expected to include health and medical services.

Other permits include $2 million for a new Union Tractor shop and office at 7850 79 Street and a commercial complex at Thomlison Avenue, valued at $1.2 million.



