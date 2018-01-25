Margaret Atwood’s ‘MaddAddam’ trilogy to become a TV series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Another series inspired by Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s writing is on the horizon.

Anonymous Content and Paramount Television say they’ve acquired the rights to develop a series based on Atwood’s dystopic trilogy “Oryx and Crake,” “The Year of the Flood” and “MaddAddam.”

The “MaddAddam” trilogy features a small group of survivors reeling from a global pandemic that has wiped out most of humanity.

The executive producers will come from Anonymous Content as well as Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment.

In a statement, Atwood says she’s happy with the producers’ vision and the ”stunning visual presentation they put together.”

Atwood’s work has been a hit on TV lately, with much awards love for adaptations of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and critical accolades for “Alias Grace.”

Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Bard Dorros said the “MaddAddam” trilogy presents “fascinating opportunities to dramatize the wildest vision of the future ever shown on television.”

Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV, added that Atwood’s “unique and singular literary voice speaks to the greater issues facing our current climate and resonates with fans worldwide; the ‘MaddAddam’ Trilogy is no exception.

“These stories are perfectly suited for portrayal on television, and we are thrilled to once again bring a literary masterpiece to life.”

Previous story
New steroid data used by IOC to vet Russia’s Olympians
Next story
Pilotless planes on the horizon if public acceptance grows, say experts

Just Posted

Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre helping children, teens and families

Red Deer centre averages six cases a week

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Pilotless planes on the horizon if public acceptance grows, say experts

MONTREAL — Canadians may not be quite ready to fly on a… Continue reading

Margaret Atwood’s ‘MaddAddam’ trilogy to become a TV series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Another series inspired by Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s writing… Continue reading

New steroid data used by IOC to vet Russia’s Olympians

MOSCOW — New evidence is being used to vet Russian athletes ahead… Continue reading

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month