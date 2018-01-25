Margaret Atwood’s ‘MaddAddam’ trilogy to become a TV series

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Another series inspired by Canadian author Margaret Atwood’s writing is on the horizon.

Anonymous Content and Paramount Television say they’ve acquired the rights to develop a series based on Atwood’s dystopic trilogy “Oryx and Crake,” “The Year of the Flood” and “MaddAddam.”

The “MaddAddam” trilogy features a small group of survivors reeling from a global pandemic that has wiped out most of humanity.

The executive producers will come from Anonymous Content as well as Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment.

In a statement, Atwood says she’s happy with the producers’ vision and the ”stunning visual presentation they put together.”

Atwood’s work has been a hit on TV lately, with much awards love for adaptations of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and critical accolades for “Alias Grace.”

Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Bard Dorros said the “MaddAddam” trilogy presents “fascinating opportunities to dramatize the wildest vision of the future ever shown on television.”

Amy Powell, president of Paramount TV, added that Atwood’s “unique and singular literary voice speaks to the greater issues facing our current climate and resonates with fans worldwide; the ‘MaddAddam’ Trilogy is no exception.

“These stories are perfectly suited for portrayal on television, and we are thrilled to once again bring a literary masterpiece to life.”