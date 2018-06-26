1913 Buttermaker House in Markerville Photo contributed

Markerville Buttermaker House to be designated a historic resource

House was built in 1913 for the buttermaker who was recruited to run Markerville Creamery

A 105-year-old reminder of Markerville’s butter-making past has been given historical protection.

Red Deer County council approved on Tuesday a notice of intention to designate the Buttermaker’s House a Municipal Historic Resource.

The single-storey wood-frame house was built in 1913 for William Jackson, who had been recruited from Innisfail to work as buttermaker for the Markerville Creamery.

Jackson lived in the house and worked at the creamery for a decade and won numerous provincial quality awards.

Mayor Jim Wood said Markerville has become an important tourism spot in the county and protecting historic buildings will help that continue.

Coun. Christine Moore said the designation will add to the community.

“It’s such a beautiful community. This just adds to making it a destination and a celebration of the history.”

Coun. Jean Bota was also enthusiastic about the move.

“I love that we’re recognizing our history. It’s amazing what’s going on out there.

“I applaud the community for the initiative they have.”

The home retains its original wooden exterior elements, such as the siding, windows and doors. A number of interior elements are also original, including baseboards and doors.

Red Deer County provided $125,000 to the Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society in 2017 to buy the historic property. One of the conditions was that the society apply for both municipal and provincial historic designations.

There are a number of other steps to go through before the house is formally designated. Once the house makes the Alberta Register of Historic Places it is eligible for conservation funding.

There are a number of restrictions in place for historic resources to ensure their integrity is maintained.


Markerville Buttermaker House to be designated a historic resource

