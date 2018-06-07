Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

QUEBEC — Masked activists posing as G7 leaders mimicked household tasks in front of Quebec City’s legislature on Thursday morning as the first of a series of demonstrations and protests kicked off in the provincial capital.

The event, staged by aid organization Oxfam, was one of many protests and demonstrations scheduled to take place between Thursday and Saturday as the G7 leaders meet 140 kilometres northeast in the resort town of La Malbaie.

On Thursday morning, an actor wearing a papier-mache mask of Donald Trump wielded a feather duster, while a likeness of Justin Trudeau carved a turkey next to laundry-folding Angela Merkel.

Oxfam Quebec director Denise Byrnes said the aim of the event was to highlight women’s unpaid labour and to push the G7 countries to improve social services such as childcare in order to relieve the burden placed on them.

“I think we have an opportunity this year with Canada’s G7 presidency, which prioritizes women’s equality, to advance on certain issues,” she said.

While the G7 summit will be held in La Malbaie, diverse groups including unions, aid organizations and anti-capitalists are expected to protest in the provincial capital. Others were gathering near the summit site itself, in an area officially designated for speaking out.

Byrnes said it would O be “too bad” if the often-violent clashes that occur between protesters and police on the margins of such summits were to overshadow the peaceful demonstrations by groups with a message of social change.

“It would be too bad if the images that dominate are of disruption,” she said.

“I think people have the right to protest, especially those who want to call for things peacefully, we’re with them, but it would be too bad.”

At least three major demonstrations are scheduled in Quebec City: one Thursday night, another on Friday and the third on Saturday. Some shops along the city’s popular St-Jean Street were boarded up to prevent damage.

Some 10,000 civil servants who work in buildings in and around Quebec’s legislature have been given this afternoon off as well as all day Friday in anticipation of the discord.

Previous story
WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

Just Posted

Controversial figure David Suzuki to get honorary degree from Alberta school

EDMONTON — David Suzuki will receive an honorary doctor of science degree… Continue reading

Ontario could see a seismic political shift in today’s provincial election

TORONTO — Ontario goes to the polls today in an election that… Continue reading

Trump talks tough on trade ahead of G-7 meetings in Canada

WASHINGTON — Before President Donald Trump sits down with a third-generation North… Continue reading

At Guatemala volcano, weather and danger hinder search

SAN MIGUEL LOS LOTES, Guatemala — Troublesome rain and more volcanic activity… Continue reading

Trudeau, Macron brace for Trump ahead of G7 with meeting in Ottawa

QUEBEC — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is meeting French President Emmanuel Macron… Continue reading

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

Masked activists in Quebec City begin protests against G7 leaders’ summit

QUEBEC — Masked activists posing as G7 leaders mimicked household tasks in… Continue reading

Entire Hawaii neighbourhood vanishes as lava gushes in

HONOLULU — A neighbourhood called Vacationland on Hawaii’s Big Island had disappeared… Continue reading

Toy grenade causes bomb scare in Houston airport

HOUSTON — A toy grenade in a passenger’s bag forced the shutdown… Continue reading

Gucci donates scrap fabric to migrant dressmaking shop

ROME — Nigerian women who were trafficked to Italy to work as… Continue reading

Kate Spade’s husband says she suffered from depression

NEW YORK — The husband and business partner of designer Kate Spade,… Continue reading

Casual fashion driving growth in luxury goods industry

MILAN — Casual luxury is driving global sales of high-end apparel, footwear… Continue reading

Jann Arden to play a fictionalized version of herself in CTV comedy series

TORONTO — Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden is getting her own comedy series… Continue reading

Cirque du Soleil among performers for G7 leaders during Charlevoix summit

QUEBEC — World-renowned entertainment troupe Cirque du Soleil will be providing G7… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month