Maskwacis RCMP arrest two young men after shots fired, police helicopters called out

Two young men from Maskwacis have been charged with multiple firearms and property offences following shots fired into a rural residence on the Samson First Nation.

At about 9:29 p.m. on Saturday, Maskwacis RCMP officers were dispatched to a residence that had been shot at from a vehicle. None of the occupants of the residence were injured.

Witnesses were able to identify a suspect vehicle, which was stolen. A short time later, this vehicle was located when the suspects abandoned it and stole a second vehicle from the Ermineskin First Nation. While on patrol, a Wetaskiwin RCMP member located the vehicle in an alleyway in the City of Wetaskiwin. The vehicle attempted to flee, but became stuck in the snow and the suspects fled on foot. A 30-06 rifle and magazine were located in the vehicle.

Maskwacis Community Response Unit, RCMP Police Dog Services, RCMP Air Services and the Edmonton Police Service’s Flight Operations Unit were engaged to assist with locating the suspects.

One suspect, a 17 year-old, was arrested on foot by a Ponoka RCMP Traffic Services member. The second suspect, a 16 year-old, was tracked to a residence near the Poplar Grove area of Wetaskiwin and arrested without incident.

A second firearm, a sawed-off .22 rifle, was located near the scene.

Both teenagers have been charged with multiple counts related to the use and possession of firearms and to the stolen vehicles.

Police continue to investigate.


