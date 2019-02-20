Maskwacis RCMP investigate home invasion where shots were heard

RCMP are investigating a home invasion in Maskwacis where shots were heard last month.

At about 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 26, police were called to a residence where shots were fired in Louis Bull.

Maskwacis RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify three suspects and the vehicle.

All three suspects are described as aboriginal men in their early 20s. One of them has a slim build and two others have an average build, police say.

The vehicle is a black car – possibly an Impala with silver trim on the sides, RCMP said.

Those with information can contact Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-4600 or their local police.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter