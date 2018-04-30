Maskwacis RCMP lay attempted murder charges following shooting

Four men have been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in Maskwacis on Saturday night.

RCMP officers were dispatched to the Townsite in the Samson Cree Nation 9 p.m., where they located two victims, one of whom had been shot in the back. Both men are believed to be in their 20s.

The victim who was shot was transported by air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries. The second victim was stabbed, and is suffering serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

Witnesses directed officers to the four accused, who were taken into custody within minutes of the first 911 call. A loaded, sawed-off .22 caliber rifle and a knife were seized from the scene.

Following further investigation by the Maskwacis Community Response Unit (CRU) and Wetaskiwin General Investigation Section (GIS), four men ages 28, 38, 29 and 43 were charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Each of the accused face additional charges related to the possession of weapons. All four were remanded in custody for court in Wetaskiwin on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.



