Maskwacis RCMP seeking information on woman fatally struck by vehicle

Maskwacis RCMP believe a woman found dead early last Friday on the Ermineskin townsite was hit by a vehicle.

“An autopsy was conducted on July 10 and the RCMP can report that injuries incurred are consistent with Delaina Lace Cutarm having been struck by a vehicle,” say police in a Thursday morning news release.

Police said they went to a collision scene on the Schoolhouse Road about 1:30 a.m. The RCMP Forensic Identification Section and Collision Reconstructionist were also called in.

“The Maskwacis RCMP are actively investigating and seeking public information to create a timeline of events leading up to this incident.”

Anyone with any information about Cutarm’s activities during the evening of July 5, or the early morning of July 6, is asked to contact the Maskwacis RCMP detachment at 780-585-4600, or call your local police detachment. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.



