Maskwacis RCMP seize cocaine, multiple firearms

Maskwacis RCMP seized cocaine, weapons and ammunition after executing three search warrants earlier this week.

A 30-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant in rural Samson First Nation, where firearms, ammo, drug paraphernalia and a small amount of crack cocaine was seized. The suspect is facing eight charges.

Two other search warrants were executed in the Ermineskin townsite, where police seized cocaine and methamphetamine. Charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act are pending in both cases.

“These searches are an example of targeted, intelligence-led investigations leading to the successful removal of drugs and firearms from the streets,” said Sgt. Gary Maclaren, of the Maskwacis community response unit.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter