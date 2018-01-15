Massive cleanup begins in N.B., N.L. after downpours knock out roads, power

Crews are beginning a massive cleanup in parts of Atlantic Canada that saw power lines downed, buildings pummelled and roads cleaved away by heavy rains and snowmelt.

Officials in western Newfoundland estimate damage to homes and infrastructure will be in the millions following flooding over the weekend that washed out roads or compromised their integrity.

Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons says a state of emergency has been lifted, but that residents need to be careful on roadways that may not be stable after swollen rivers sent gushing torrents of water flowing through some areas.

Premier Dwight Ball toured the west coast over the weekend and says he will reach out to the federal government for assistance, saying he’s never seen that kind of damage from a January thaw before.

A state of emergency was continuing in the town of Trout River, where Mayor Horace Crocker said there was so much flooding that the school was like a floating island.

In New Brunswick, more than 100 people in Musquash were allowed to return home after being evacuated from their homes Saturday night due to concerns about the water level at the nearby East Branch dam.

Some areas of the province were deluged by more than 100 millimetres of rain since Saturday, causing localized flooding and water levels at the dam to rise to near capacity.

