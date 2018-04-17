Maurice (Mom) Boucher pleads guilty to murder conspiracy charge involving rival

MONTREAL — A former Hells Angels boss already serving a life sentence in the death of two prison guards pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to kill another underworld figure.

The Crown says a sentencing hearing for Maurice (Mom) Boucher is scheduled for May 11.

The names of his two alleged accomplices in the conspiracy to murder Raynald Desjardins are protected by a publication ban as they are facing a trial in 2019.

Crown officials say the conspiracy was hatched between July and November 2015, while Boucher was behind bars.

The Crown and defence will make a joint sentence recommendation to Quebec Superior Court Justice Eric Downs.

Boucher has been jailed since his 2002 conviction for ordering the assassination of two Quebec prison guards.

Desjardins is also currently jailed after being sentenced for conspiracy in the slaying of Mob boss Salvatore Montagna in 2011.