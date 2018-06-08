File photo from Red Deer Advocate

May a record scorcher for Red Deer

Average temperature in May was hottest in 104 years of record keeping

It’s official: May was a record-break scorcher.

Environment Canada says the average temperature in Red Deer for the month was 13.4 C, beating the old record of 13.1 C set in 1998.

The normal average temperature for Red Deer is 9.7 C.

Making the month even more pleasant was that it was drier than normal. It was the 27th driest May in the 104 years that records have been kept.

A heat warning was in effect on Friday and running through Saturday for the Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler areas.

Thunderstorms are also expected through Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada warns residents to be wary of lightning, which is the number one weather-related killer.

Lightning bolts can come from as far as 20 km away and from storms that do not look threatening, said Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Just Posted

May a record scorcher for Red Deer

Average temperature in May was hottest in 104 years of record keeping

Alberta legislature sitting dominated by pipeline, abortion bill ends

EDMONTON — A spring sitting that was dominated by the Trans Mountain… Continue reading

Readers say pipeline purchase was a costly error

111 people respond to poll

Ottawa eyes protection measures for the porbeagle – ‘Canada’s shark’

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — It is stout but fast, a top predator… Continue reading

Trump ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada, G7 as he prepares for Canadian debut

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump is ramping up his blast of… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Mayor’s Recognition Awards were held Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel

Trump says he may pardon late boxing champion Muhammad Ali

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he may pardon another late heavyweight… Continue reading

Vaping essays: E-cigarette sellers offering scholarships

A growing number of e-cigarette and vaporizer sellers have started offering college… Continue reading

Billy-Ray Belcourt wins $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize

TORONTO — Billy-Ray Belcourt sobbed as he accepted the $65,000 Griffin Poetry… Continue reading

Pace of new housing construction slows in May, as multi-unit projects slide

OTTAWA — Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the pace of new… Continue reading

Celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain found dead in France at 61

PARIS — American TV celebrity and food writer Anthony Bourdain has been… Continue reading

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7, ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada

LA MALBAIE, Que. — Donald Trump is provoking his fellow G7 leaders… Continue reading

Capitals defeat Golden Knights to win first Stanley Cup Final in franchise history

Capitals 4 Golden Knights 3 (Washington wins Stanley Cup series 4-1) LAS… Continue reading

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month