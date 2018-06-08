May a record scorcher for Red Deer

Average temperature in May was hottest in 104 years of record keeping

It’s official: May was a record-break scorcher.

Environment Canada says the average temperature in Red Deer for the month was 13.4 C, beating the old record of 13.1 C set in 1998.

The normal average temperature for Red Deer is 9.7 C.

Making the month even more pleasant was that it was drier than normal. It was the 27th driest May in the 104 years that records have been kept.

A heat warning was in effect on Friday and running through Saturday for the Red Deer-Ponoka-Innisfail-Stettler areas.

Thunderstorms are also expected through Saturday and Sunday.

Environment Canada warns residents to be wary of lightning, which is the number one weather-related killer.

Lightning bolts can come from as far as 20 km away and from storms that do not look threatening, said Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak.



