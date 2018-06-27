Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Mayor Tara Veer greets an umbrella-shaded visitor at the Mayor’s Garden Party, held in City Hall Park on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

They arrived carrying ruffled parasols, and wearing wide-brimmed flowered hat and dapper bow ties.

From 300 to 400 guests — mostly seniors — arrived at the Mayor’s Garden Party in Red Deer City Hall Park on a sunny and pleasantly warm Wednesday afternoon.

As the visitors sat under shaded lawn umbrellas, they were waited on by city councillors, who brought around trays of cookies, cakes, and glasses of lemon-aid, as live music drifted across the lawn.

Mayor Tara Veer said an annual Mayor’s Garden Party has been held since 1973 as a way of recognizing the older residents of the city for their many contributions and sense of volunteerism.

As June is Seniors’ Month in the city, seniors have also been recognized with discounts at local recreation facilities.

The Red Deer garden party was a semi-formal affair.

Veer went the British Royals route by wearing a black net fascinator fashionably perched on her head. It was complemented by a long strands of pearls.

Councillor Dianne Wyntjes came wearing a bow festooned hat that was nearly as wide as a doorway, while Coun. Ken Johnston went the extra mile and rented a black bowler hat, bow tie and satin vest from one of the local costume shops.

