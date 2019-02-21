McArthur linked to 3 missing men years before he was charged with murder: docs

File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS Bruce McArthur is shown in this image posted to his social media page.

Newly released court documents show Toronto police linked serial killer Bruce McArthur to three missing men with ties to the city’s gay village years before he was charged with killing them and five others.

The documents, submitted to the court by officers seeking search warrants, show investigators interviewed McArthur in late 2013 as a witness in the disappearance of Skandaraj Navaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi and Majeed Kayhan.

Police say in the documents they had found an email address for a “silverfoxx51” under deleted contacts in Navaratnam’s computer and the nickname also appeared in a notepad belonging to Faizi.

The deleted contact also included a phone number that was linked to McArthur in a police database — a record related to a 2005 incident in which he was stopped for driving without valid insurance.

The email address matched that of a profile on the adult website silverdaddies.com, and the photos from that profile resembled those for a Bruce McArthur in a Ministry of Transportation database and one listed among Navaratnam’s Facebook friends.

The documents say McArthur told police he was friends with Navaratnam and had a sexual relationship with Kayhan but denied knowing Faizi. He also told investigators he had learned of Navaratnam’s disappearance from posters put up in the neighbourhood.

McArthur, a self-employed landscaper, pleaded guilty last month to eight counts of first-degree murder for men he killed between 2010 and 2017: Navaratnam, Faizi and Kayhan as well as Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Dean Lisowick, Soroush Mahmudi, and Kirushna Kanagaratnam.

The 67-year-old was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years, meaning he will be 91 before he can apply for any form of release.

In handing down the sentence, Justice John McMahon said he had not seen any sign of remorse. “Mr. McArthur would have no doubt continued to kill if he wasn’t caught,” he said.

The documents unsealed this week show it was only after McArthur was identified as a person of interest in Kinsman’s disappearance in 2017 that investigators realized they had already interviewed him in the case of the previous missing men.

Police linked McArthur to Kinsman after security footage showed Kinsman getting into a red minivan outside his building on the day he vanished, the documents say. That van was later traced to McArthur.

An officer who had worked on the investigation into the disappearance of Navaratnam, Faizi and Kayhan recognized the name and confirmed it was the same person police interviewed in 2013.